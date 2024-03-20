We Are China

People watch firework show in Tehran, Iran

Xinhua) 15:41, March 20, 2024

People wait for a firework show celebrating the Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People watch a firework show celebrating the Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A firework show celebrating the Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, is held in Tehran, Iran, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

