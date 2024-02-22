We Are China

Fireworks illuminate sky in E China's Anhui to celebrate Chinese New Year

People's Daily Online) 15:38, February 22, 2024

Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, recently celebrated its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival, transforming the serene night sky into a dazzling spectacle.

The festival's vibrant fireworks were complemented by traditional dragon dances, drum performances and songs, creating a festive atmosphere.

The event drew both locals and visitors, who gathered to enjoy and capture the spectacular scenes.

Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, celebrates its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival. (Photo/Zhu Xuewen)

