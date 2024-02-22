Fireworks illuminate sky in E China's Anhui to celebrate Chinese New Year
Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, recently celebrated its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival, transforming the serene night sky into a dazzling spectacle.
The festival's vibrant fireworks were complemented by traditional dragon dances, drum performances and songs, creating a festive atmosphere.
The event drew both locals and visitors, who gathered to enjoy and capture the spectacular scenes.
Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, celebrates its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival. (Photo/Zhu Xuewen)
Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, celebrates its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival. (Photo/Zhu Xuewen)
Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, celebrates its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival. (Photo/Zhu Xuewen)
Fushan village in Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province, celebrates its first-ever New Year Fireworks Festival. (Photo/Zhu Xuewen)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.