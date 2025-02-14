Sea of blooming tulips adds vibrant touch to Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 10:18, February 14, 2025

Photo shows red and white tulips in the Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden, which is located in Xinglin Bay in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Recently, 120,000 tulips in the Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden, which is located in Xinglin Bay in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, are in full bloom, adding a vibrant touch of spring to the city and attracting crowds of local residents and tourists.

The tulips come in various colors, including pink, red, yellow, and purple. The sea of tulips stretches like waves, creating a stunning view. Visitors wander through the blooms, captivated by the scenery. Under the warm sunlight, the tulips sway gently in the breeze, creating a romantic atmosphere in the garden.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)