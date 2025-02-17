Salt-lake wetlands in N China's Shanxi flourish as winter haven for migratory birds

People's Daily Online) 09:19, February 17, 2025

Photo shows whooper swans swimming leisurely in Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province.

Recently, the wetlands surrounding Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, have become a stunning winter spectacle as flocks of flamingos, whooper swans, and dunlins dance gracefully across the water, drawing visitors from near and far.

These vibrant scenes vividly illustrate the wetlands' improving ecological environment.

Photo shows a flock of flamingos at Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province.

In recent years, Yuncheng has made significant strides in ecological restoration through measures such as creating dredging water networks and establishing patrol teams under an ecological restoration project.

Visitors take photos of whooper swans in Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province.

These efforts have notably improved the water quality of the salt lake and enhanced its biodiversity. This year, the number of swans at the lake has increased dramatically, reaching up to 243.

Meanwhile, the salt lake has become one of the few long-term breeding habitats in China where flamingos settle in family groups. Since 2014, flamingos have returned to the lake every winter, with their number growing from an initial four to a stable six to eight in recent years.

Currently, the lake is home to over 200 species of birds, with flamingos, whooper swans, and Eurasian cranes, along with vibrant salt-tolerant plants, creating breathtaking scenes amidst the colorful reflections on the water's surface.

Dunlins forage at Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province.

Photo shows flamingos at Yuncheng Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province.

Photos by Lu Pengyu, Zhang Chaoning and Dang Yongli

