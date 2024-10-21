Sanjiang National Nature Reserve: Scene of migratory birds preparing to head south

People's Daily Online) 13:23, October 21, 2024

Migratory birds prepare for their southward migration in Sanjiang National Nature Reserve, Fuyuan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

In Sanjiang National Nature Reserve located in Fuyuan city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, flocks of oriental white storks lounge by the lake, spreading their wings lightly from time to time. In the distance, egrets, either hovering in the air or foraging for food in the wetlands, gather as a group to prepare for the southward migration.

In recent years, Fuyuan city has increased its efforts in water environment management and ecological function restoration. With the improvement of the ecological environment, many bird species have chosen to settle here. Sanjiang National Nature Reserve has become an important stopover for migratory birds heading south.

(Photo by Dai Wei, Li Yongjun and Xu Chenglong)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)