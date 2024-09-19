Forest rangers safeguard Qinling Mountains with concrete efforts

"We walk over 2 kilometers every day, and there was a time when I covered a distance of 26 kilometers in a single day, which is the farthest I've ever walked," said He Li, a forest ranger in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Born in 1997, He became a forest ranger at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, when he was 24 years old. Over the past three plus years, he has patrolled nearly 20 routes in the area, covering a total distance of over 2,000 kilometers on foot.

He Li (right) and a colleague conduct a physical check on a tree at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Situated in the heart of the Qinling Mountains, the forest farm spans an area of 694,500 mu (46,300 hectares) and maintains a forest coverage rate of 94 percent.

Thanks to its significant variation in elevation, intricate geographical features, and plentiful water resources, the forest area serves as a sanctuary for a diverse range of wildlife and plant species.

Before 6 a.m. each day, He sets out with food and water, walking for over two hours with his colleagues in mountain patrols. Their duties include popularizing knowledge on environmental protection, forest fire prevention, inspecting tree growth, and caring for and rescuing wild animals.

While many may find the job tedious and challenging, for He, it brings joy and fulfillment as he sees it as an opportunity to deeply connect with nature.

He Li (right) and a colleague are on a mountain patrol at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Currently, over 20 species of animals under first or second-class state protection have been spotted at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm, including giant pandas, leopards, golden snub-nosed monkeys, and takins.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liu Zhengliang)

He mentioned that ever since he became a forest ranger, he has noticed growth in people's understanding and awareness of environmental conservation.

The awareness of ecological conservation has not only deeply rooted in the hearts of the older generation but has also had a significant impact on the younger generation.

"Especially in recent years, there are many young people here, more than 40! Including those born after 2000!" He said with a smile. Under the mentorship of veteran rangers, they have developed a deeper understanding of every plant and tree in the Qinling Mountains and realized the weight of responsibility on their shoulders.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Tian Gang)

The Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm has 10 management stations and one nursery, and employs a staff of 183 members. Currently, forest rangers born after 1985 account for 20 percent of the total workforce.

