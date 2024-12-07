Chinese premier chairs meeting on high-quality development, Yellow River ecology

Xinhua) 09:05, December 07, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to hear comprehensive inspection reports on work promoting high-quality development, and to study ecological protection efforts in the Yellow River Basin.

The meeting also discussed a revised draft of the civil aviation law of the People's Republic of China.

Focusing on promoting high-quality development and efforts to achieve the country's annual economic and social development goals, inspections identified and helped tackle bottlenecks in reform and development, as well as urgent concerns from enterprises and the public, with encouraging outcomes, according to the meeting.

It highlighted efforts to study the common problems identified in the inspections, to learn from examples and make improvements accordingly, and to prevent procrastination in making improvements.

The quality of the ecological environment in the Yellow River Basin has improved steadily, and the capacity to ensure water security has continued to strengthen, according to the meeting.

It urged efforts to understand the strategic requirements of prioritizing protection and governance, and efforts to focus on the relationship between water, population, food and energy.

The meeting highlighted work to protect the region's ecology and tackle pollution, aiming to promote the green transformation of economic development.

It also discussed and approved a revised draft of the civil aviation law to be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)