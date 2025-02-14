Flower sales boom for Valentine's Day in Yunnan
Owners are busy selling and packaging roses in the Dounan Flower Market, Kunming southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Sales of flowers soared this week as Valentine's Day falls on Friday.
Photos
