1st-phase project of outer lake section of Dianchi greenway to open to public
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The first-phase project of outer lake section of the Dianchi greenway will officially open to the public during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. The 71.9-kilometer walkway will connect eight wetland parks and more than 20 villages around Dianchi Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a platform for birdwatching along the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
