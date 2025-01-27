1st-phase project of outer lake section of Dianchi greenway to open to public

Xinhua) 08:38, January 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The first-phase project of outer lake section of the Dianchi greenway will officially open to the public during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. The 71.9-kilometer walkway will connect eight wetland parks and more than 20 villages around Dianchi Lake. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a platform for birdwatching along the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a skywalk section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a section of the Dianchi greenway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

