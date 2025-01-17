Superlarge rare-earth deposit discovered in SW China’s Yunnan, with potential resources reaching 1.15 million tons

Global Times) 15:21, January 17, 2025

Experts from the China Geological Survey work on-site at the rare-earth mineral deposit in Southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Courtesy of the China Geological Survey)

A superlarge ion-adsorption-type rare-earth mineral deposit in Southwest China's Yunnan Province has been discovered, with potential resources reaching 1.15 million tons. It's expected to become the largest middle and heavy rare-earth deposit in China and further strengthen China's strategic advantage in the field, the Global Times learned on Friday from the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Among them, the key rare-earth elements such as praseodymium exceed 470,000 tons. This marks a breakthrough in the exploration of ion-adsorption type rare-earth minerals in China since the first discovery of such kind in East China's Jiangxi Province in 1969. It is of great significance to consolidate China's advantages in rare-earth resources and improve the rare-earth industrial chain, according to the China Geological Survey.

The recently discovered minerals are primarily middle and heavy rare-earth minerals. China has abundant light rare-earth resources, mainly distributed in areas such as Bayan Obo mining area in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among other things, the middle and heavy rare-earth resources are essential raw materials for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and national defense security, and are key metals for the development of high-tech industries, said the China Geological Survey.

The China Geological Survey has established a national geochemical baseline network, generated extensive data, and advanced mineral exploration techniques. It has filled the gap in geochemical exploration technology for ion-adsorption type rare-earth minerals.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)