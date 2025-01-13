Tourists enjoy themselves In Yunnan
A tourist takes photos at a coffee shop by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Tourists take a boat on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist (R) tries canoe under the guidance of a coach on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A tourist poses for photos at a coffee shop by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Tourists sail on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
