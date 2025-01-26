Pic story: dedicated watchman at "Invisible" railway station in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:47, January 26, 2025

Li Yanlin patrols along the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Zhugecheng Railway Station is a small crossing station on the railway connecting Dali and Lijiang cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Li Yanlin, who is 50, has worked as a station watchman here for 15 years.

While the trains only stop at the station's sidetracks which pass through a mountain, the station's main building, built on the mountain slope, remain "invisible" to the general passengers. Normally, the station will only be visited by either Li or another colleague who works alternate shifts.

During the Spring Festival, there are over 60 trains passing by the station every day. For the past six Spring Festivals, when most people enjoyed the holiday, Li was always been on duty, checking and maintaining equipment, coordinating with train dispatch, and dealing with emergencies along the railway line. This year, he finally gets the chance to spend time with family members.

Working alone at this "invisible" railway station can be boring, but Li never failed to fulfil his duties. "My job is to guard the safety of passengers on their way home. And I will stick to my post until my retirement as long as it needs me, " he said.

Li Yanlin cleans the rails near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin prepares to clean the rails and check equipment at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin monitors the equipment at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin cleans rubbish when patrolling along the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin cooks dinner at the kitchen of the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin has lunch at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin patrols the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin applies lubricant on the rails near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows a train running on a railway bridge near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin works at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin pastes Spring Festival couplets at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin patrols along the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin does exercises while watching TV at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin patrols the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows two trains running past each other near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin returns to the Zhugecheng Railway Station after a patrol in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin does exercises at the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin walks past a passenger train that temporarily stops on its way when he patrols the rail line near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin calls his wife near the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yanlin rests on a swing in front of the Zhugecheng Railway Station in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

