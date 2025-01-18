China Railway Shanghai Bureau enhances passenger experience during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:52, January 18, 2025

Passengers dine aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 13, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Train chef Wang Limao works aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A passenger dines aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 13, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Train chefs discuss work aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A train chef (1st L) with the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. discusses culinary skills with members of the chef team of the Wanghu Hotel in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2024. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Passengers try new dishes aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 13, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A train attendant sells boxed meals aboard train K212 which travels from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, the Hangzhou passenger service unit of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has prioritized the improvement of passenger experience. Various efforts have been made, including arranging train chef exchanges, rolling out new dishes, and providing food order and delivery services. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

