High-speed railway crew members prepare for upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:29, January 09, 2025

High-speed railway crew members take part in an etiquette training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 8, 2025. The Chongqing branch of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized training programs for high-speed railway crew members to improve service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

High-speed railway crew members take part in an etiquette training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 8, 2025. The Chongqing branch of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized training programs for high-speed railway crew members to improve service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

High-speed railway crew members take part in an etiquette training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 8, 2025. The Chongqing branch of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized training programs for high-speed railway crew members to improve service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

High-speed railway crew members take part in an etiquette training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 8, 2025. The Chongqing branch of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized training programs for high-speed railway crew members to improve service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

High-speed railway crew members take part in an etiquette training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 8, 2025. The Chongqing branch of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized training programs for high-speed railway crew members to improve service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)