Two direct high-speed rail routes link China's Shaanxi and Hubei with Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:17, January 06, 2025

Passengers board the train G828 bound for Hong Kong at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

XI'AN/WUHAN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- New high-speed rail services linking Hong Kong with Xi'an and Wuhan, two major cities in China, were officially launched on Sunday, significantly enhancing connectivity between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese mainland.

A train departed from Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, at 11:04 a.m., and another left Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, at around 4 p.m., with both departure stations hosting performances and other celebratory activities.

Along the route linking Hong Kong with Xi'an, which also stops in Wuhan, a single trip in either direction takes under 11 hours, with other stations located in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong.

Trains departing from Wuhan take no more than five hours to reach Hong Kong, stopping in the Hunan and Guangdong provinces. Return trains on the route are scheduled to leave Hong Kong at 7:19 a.m. the next day.

"To ensure top-notch services, we've trained our attendants to master necessary working Cantonese and English," said Luo Xin, deputy head of the Xi'an station under China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

The direct train service from Xi'an -- home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors -- to Hong Kong will make travel between the two cities more convenient, and will also boost cooperation and exchanges in the fields of the economy, trade, talent and culture, the group said.

According to China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd., the opening of the two new routes means that four train services now operate between Hong Kong and Wuhan, which has a population of more than 13 million, bringing greater convenience to passengers traveling for short-term vacations, business, or visits.

Hong Kong entered its high-speed rail era in 2018, when the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link opened.

China aims to expand the length of its operational high-speed rail tracks to about 60,000 kilometers by 2030, up from 48,000 kilometers at the end of 2024, data from the country's railway operator shows.

This photo shows the high-speed train G828 bound for Hong Kong pulling out of Huashan North Railway Station in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Staff members perform during a launch ceremony for a high-speed train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A train attendant introduces the service in the dining coach of a high-speed train bound for Hong Kong in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Train attendants of a high-speed train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong pose for a photo at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A lion dance performance is staged during a launch ceremony for a high-speed train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo shows the high-speed train G828 bound for Hong Kong pulling out of Huashan North Railway Station in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Train attendants of a high-speed train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong prepare to work at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Staff members dressed in traditional costumes perform during a launch ceremony for a direct high-speed train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A train attendant of a high-speed train bound for Hong Kong greets passengers at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Passengers aboard the train G828 bound for Hong Kong are pictured at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A passenger of the train G828 bound for Hong Kong takes a video before boarding the train at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member, dressed in traditional costume, greets passengers of the train G828 bound for Hong Kong, at Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2025. A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)