China's 'land-based aircraft carrier' ready for 2025

(People's Daily App) 14:09, January 03, 2025

In 2024, the scale and quality of China's railway network, nicknamed "the land-based aircraft carrier" for its huge scope, steadily improved. During the entire year, China's railways transported 4.08 billion passengers, up 10.8 percent year on year. Among them, the number of passengers for a single day hit a record high of 21.448 million. In 2025, an estimated 4.2 billion passengers are expected to travel by China's railways. Watch these neatly arranged trains at the start of the New Year, all ready to start a new journey.

