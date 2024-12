We Are China

Commencement ceremony of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project held in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 15:58, December 27, 2024

BISHKEK, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The commencement ceremony of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project was held in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)