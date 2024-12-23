Sanya-Ledong tourist railway handles over 50,000 passenger trips

People's Daily Online) December 23, 2024

The tourist railway connecting Sanya city and Ledong Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province handled over 50,000 passenger trips from Nov. 16, when it commenced operations, to Dec. 16.

Dubbed as the trendiest in China, electric multiple unit (EMU) trains running on the railway boast designs with Sanya's essence.

Tourists pose for photos on a train running on the tourist railway connecting Sanya city and Ledong Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of Sanya Railway Investment and Construction Co., Ltd.)

Each train consists of three distinctive carriages and one themed carriage. The themed carriage is equipped with a self-service coffee machine, a beer dispenser, an artificial intelligence photo-taking system, and a wireless charging system, offering passengers a brand-new travel experience.

The tourist railway has recently launched a series of innovative cultural activities, including music concerts, fine arts exhibitions, and handicraft experiences, transforming carriages into art spaces and further enriching the tourist experience.

"We're planning to offer outstanding cultural products specifically tailored for the tourist railway to make more people fall in love with Sanya and Hainan," said Xu Yongman, deputy director of the Sanya Cultural Center.

The railway proved its worth during the recent Manghe Music Festival, which lasted from Dec. 14 to 15 in Sanya's Yazhou Bay. Cheng Wenxia, a tourist who took a train running along the railway, was surprised by the seamless connection from the Sanya Railway Station to the venue of the music festival.

Stretching 108.8 kilometers, the railway features 13 stations, including the Yazhouwan Railway Station and the Sanya Railway Station.

To accommodate music fans, three special trains were added, and shuttle buses at two stations of the railway were introduced.

"It was totally worth it!" Cheng said, noting that the efficient transport allowed her enough time to squeeze in a visit to the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone.

Since its launch, the railway has supported various major events, including the National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities and the Hainan Island International Film Festival, ensuring convenient transportation. This has promoted the in-depth integration of culture and tourism in Sanya and stimulated local tourism and cultural consumption.

The railway also connects well-known attractions like Tianya Haijiao, the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone, and Yazhou Ancient City.

"By linking these valuable tourism resources, we create a new tourism route where tourists can conveniently visit scenic spots, thus promoting the development of tourism resources and relevant industries," said an executive from Sanya Railway Investment and Construction Co., Ltd.

On average, there are 2.5 round-trip trains arranged between the Sanya Railway Station and the Yazhouwan Railway Station daily. Meanwhile, taxi and ride-hailing services are provided at the stations to ensure smooth connections to the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City.

The railway plans to introduce monthly, quarterly, and annual passes early next year to facilitate easier travel for both commuters and tourists.

The tourist railway is expected to boost the integrated development of the Sanya economic circle.

