Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station gears up for opening

Ecns.cn) 13:16, December 18, 2024

Aerial view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

The Songjiang Railway Station is the third-largest railway station, following Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai East Railway Station Spanning a vast area of 60,000 square meters, the station features nine platforms and 23 tracks.

An interior view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Aerial view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Aerial view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

An interior view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

An interior view of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)