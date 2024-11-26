New high-speed railway line in Yangtze River Delta begins trial runs

People's Daily Online) 15:24, November 26, 2024

A trial operation train of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway crosses Yuandang Lake in Wujiang district, Suzhou, southeast China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo/Yuan Xinyu)

A trial operation train of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway crossed Yuandang Lake in the Wujiang district of Suzhou, southeast China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 23.

This milestone marks the railway's transition into its trial operation phase, with an official opening expected by the end of December.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway is a major infrastructure project linking Shanghai, Suzhou of Jiangsu and Huzhou of Zhejiang. It aims to enhance the high-speed rail network in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Once operational, the railway will optimize the layout of Shanghai's rail hub, improve the regional rail network, alleviate congestion on the Shanghai-Nanjing and Shanghai-Hangzhou corridors, and offer greater travel convenience for residents along the route.

The project will play a vital role in creating a "rail-connected Yangtze River Delta," boosting economic and social development in the area, and promoting high-quality regional integration.

