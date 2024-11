We Are China

China Railway launches rail transport trial for lithium batteries

Ecns.cn) 13:55, November 20, 2024

A train loaded with lithium batteries for traction purposes departs from a train station in Chongqing, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Three trains loaded with lithium batteries for traction purposes departed separately from Chongqing, Guiyang in Guizhou Province, and Yibin in Sichuan Province on Tuesday, marking the first large scale test run for rail transportation of such batteries in China.

A train loaded with lithium batteries for traction purposes departs from a train station in Chongqing, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

A train loaded with lithium batteries for traction purposes departs from a train station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

