Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway put into operation
A crew member helps a senior passenger get on the train G9227, the first train of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway, at Laizhou Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Passengers holding tickets pose for a group photo with the train G9227, the first train of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway, at Laizhou Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024 shows a bullet train running past the Changping grand bridge of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Photo by Zhang Wenliang/Xinhua)
Staff members taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway pose for a group photo on the train G9227 in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Staff members of the culture and tourism department of Yantai present a gift to a constructor of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway on the train G9227 in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024 shows bullet train G9227 arriving at Laizhou Railway Station in east China's Shandong Province. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Liu Wei, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, displays a calabash on the train G9227, the first train of the Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. The Weifang-Yantai high-speed railway was put into operation on Monday, increasing the total operational length of high-speed railway in Shandong to 3,047 kilometers. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
