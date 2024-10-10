A look at China-built railway in Hanoi

Xinhua) 08:20, October 10, 2024

A citizen walks at a station of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Trains run on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens prepare to take a train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Trains run on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens prepare to take a train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens take a train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens enter a station of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2024. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway was built by the China Railway Sixth Group as an important project of the synergy of China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)