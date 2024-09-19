3 billion passengers over summer — new China railway record

16:41, September 19, 2024 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The bullet train number G9505 is pictured at Hangzhouxi Railway Station ahead of its maiden trip on the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, Sept 6, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

China's railway network has set a record by transporting nearly 3 billion passenger trips from January to August, a remarkable increase of 14.5 percent compared to the same period last year. This surge marks the highest number of passenger trips recorded for this timeframe in history, reflecting the robust recovery of rail travel in the country, according to the national railway operator China State Railway Group on Thursday.

To accommodate passengers' needs, the railway system has strengthened its capacity. An average of 10,730 passenger trains are now operating daily, representing a 10.5 percent increase from last year. The railway department has conducted dynamic analyses of travel patterns, allowing for timely adjustments to train services in popular regions. Additionally, the introduction of special tourist trains aims to bolster tourism and accommodate senior travelers.

International rail travel has also seen significant growth, with the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail service carrying nearly 18 million cross-border trips, a 46 percent increase year-on-year. The China-Laos Railway has recorded 163,000 cross-border passenger trips since its inception, further enhancing regional connectivity.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)