German, Chinese rail transit firms express enthusiasm for collaboration

Xinhua) 13:21, September 29, 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and German rail transit companies have expressed their intention to collaborate at a transport fair here on Friday.

During the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology, known as InnoTrans, Chinese transportation technology enterprises showcased their low-carbon, intelligent, and digital credentials. They also demonstrated their latest progress in equipment manufacturing, solutions, and international cooperation.

Zhongguancun Science Park Fengtai Park Management Committee from Beijing, which took part in the event for the first time, brought its 13 rail transit enterprises, focusing on the latest scientific and technological achievements in the planning and design, equipment development, operation and maintenance management of rail transit.

The Committee signed strategic cooperation agreements with Steinbeis Transfer Center Smart Electronic Systems for Industry Medical Technology, MM China Link e.K., Automotive BerlinBrandenburg e.V., and other German institutions to foster a new ecology for industrial collaboration.

The Committee also signed agreements with companies from other countries regarding procurement, service, and technical cooperation. Liu Jingquan, Deputy director of the Committee, told Xinhua that he is optimistic about the potential for more foreign rail transit enterprises to cooperate with Chinese enterprises and jointly promote the development of the global rail transit industry.

Chinese and German enterprises also held extensive exchanges at the Sino-German Rail Transit Industry Cooperation Forum, reaching various cooperation intentions and jointly drawing up a blueprint for further collaboration.

CargoBeamer AG, a rail transportation enterprise from Germany, showcased its latest technology with its Chinese counterparts.

"China is a very important market player. We have a good understanding of the quality of Chinese products and the capabilities of Chinese companies, and our technology can help rail transit logistics companies improve transfer rates and reduce transportation costs. We believe that good cooperation with Chinese enterprises can keep China's rail transit logistics transportation speed at the top of the world," Anna Muller, project manager for Strategy and Business Development at CargoBeamer AG, told Xinhua.

Harald Bleimeister, chairman of the board of directors at Automotive BerlinBrandenburg e.V., said the association has been working with Chinese companies for more than four years to build a motor vehicle network. As China is the technology leader in electric vehicles, German companies need to cooperate with Chinese companies if they wish to remain competitive in the international market, he added.

"We hope to have more communication and cooperation with Chinese companies to promote the development of science and technology," he told Xinhua.

"I see the positive attitude of Chinese companies to cooperate. Our technology to cooperate with the Chinese side, it will be a win-win situation," said Benjamin Schreiber, head of the China Department of the Steinbeis Transfer Center Smart Electronic Systems for Industry Medical Technology.

China's universities and research institutes are rich in transportation talent. Further communication and trade between China and Germany will bring more development opportunities for both sides, Schreiber added.

More than 2,900 exhibitors from 59 countries and regions attended the event, which ended on Friday.

