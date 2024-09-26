Senior CPC official visits Germany

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends the first strategic dialogue between the CPC and Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation on a visit to Germany from Sept. 22 to 25. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

BERLIN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Germany from Sept. 22 to 25.

During his visit, Liu attended the first strategic dialogue between the CPC and Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), the 13th party dialogue between the CPC and the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), as well as the 186th Bergedorf Round Table.

Liu also had meetings and exchanged views with Co-Chair of the SPD Lars Klingbeil, CDU Chairman and Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag Friedrich Merz, Head of Germany's Federal Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt, Deputy Leader of the Free Democratic Party Johannes Vogel, President of the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation Martin Schulz, Minister President of State of Rhineland-Palatinate Alexander Schweitzer, as well as Mayor of the City of Trier Wolfram Leibe.

During the meetings, they engaged in in-depth discussions on China-Germany relations, as well as international and regional issues. Liu briefed the German side on the major reform measures introduced at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The two sides expressed their willingness to further strengthen political dialogue, seek greater strategic synergy, and achieve common development.

