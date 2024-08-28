Top Chinese diplomat meets German Social Democratic Party delegation

Xinhua) 09:11, August 28, 2024

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Rolf Mutzenich, chairman of the SPD of Germany parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Rolf Mutzenich, chairman of the SPD of Germany parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership, and that China is ready to work with Germany to strengthen party-to-party exchanges, consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, push for steady and enduring China-Germany and China-EU relations, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Mutzenich said Germany attaches great importance to relations with China and appreciates China's tremendous development achievements, adding that the SPD is willing to continue cooperation and dialogue with the CPC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)