Senior Chinese legislator meets co-chairman of German Left Party

Xinhua) 09:21, July 23, 2024

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with co-chairman of the German Left Party Martin Schirdewan in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with co-chairman of the German Left Party Martin Schirdewan in Beijing on Monday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is ready to work with Germany to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the all-round strategic partnership between the two countries as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislatures, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and push forward China-Germany and China-EU relations.

Li also provided relevant information on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Schirdewan said that the Left Party is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience in governance with the CPC and promote the development of Germany-China and EU-China relations.

