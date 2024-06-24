China, Germany hold dialogue on climate change, green transition

Xinhua) 10:50, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The first high-level dialogue under the China-Germany dialogue and cooperation mechanism on climate change and green transition was held in Beijing on Saturday.

Several key outcomes were announced following the dialogue. The two sides will initiate provincial-level cooperation on green transition and establish a working group on industrial carbon reduction.

The two countries will also collaborate on demonstration projects to enhance energy efficiency in key sectors, according to a statement released by China's National Development and Reform Commission.

China expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation with Germany on energy efficiency, the circular economy, industrial carbon reduction and energy transition during the dialogue.

Germany is willing to explore further collaboration with China in areas such as renewable energy, smart grid development, and the production of zero-carbon and low-carbon products, according to the statement.

