New Chinese ambassador vows to boost ties with Germany

Xinhua) 10:50, September 10, 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Deng Hongbo, the new Chinese ambassador to Germany, has highlighted the significance of China-Germany relations, noting that enhanced cooperation between the two countries not only serves the common interests of both countries and their peoples but also injects greater stability and certainty into the Eurasian continent and the world at large.

Deng made the remarks in a statement upon his arrival at the Berlin airport Monday.

Deng said since the two countries established diplomatic ties 52 years ago, China-Germany relations have witnessed strengthened political trust, fruitful practical cooperation and close cultural exchanges, evolving into an all-round strategic partnership.

This partnership, he emphasized, has brought great benefits to both peoples and contributed significantly to promoting China-EU relations and global prosperity and stability.

Describing Germany as a partner in dialogue, development, cooperation, and in addressing global challenges, Deng stressed China's belief that both countries share extensive common interests with no fundamental conflicts and that opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation are abundant.

Recognizing the invaluable role of German friends in fostering bilateral ties, he expressed his eagerness to engage in extensive contact, open communication, and enhanced understanding with the German government and people from all walks of life to explore avenues for cooperation.

He called for joint efforts to usher in a brighter future for bilateral friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, while actively contributing to the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

