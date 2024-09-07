Promotion event in Munich boosts China-Germany cooperation

People attend the "Hello, Shenyang" global promotion event in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The "Hello, Shenyang" global promotion event took place in Munich on Friday, drawing over 100 attendees, including German political and business leaders, along with a trade delegation from Shenyang, China.

Organized by the Shenyang municipal government, the event aimed to showcase Shenyang's evolving image, attract foreign investment, and forge stronger international partnerships.

Officials from the capital city of Liaoning Province in northeast China highlighted the success of the global campaign launched last year, focusing on the city's steady economic growth and its ambition to become a national central city and a key hub for Northeast Asian cooperation. They underscored Shenyang's commitment to fostering international openness across ten key development areas.

People attend the "Hello, Shenyang" global promotion event in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Xinwei, deputy secretary of the CPC Liaoning provincial committee and secretary of the CPC Shenyang municipal committee, emphasized the deep-rooted economic and cultural ties between Shenyang and Germany. He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas such as industrial development, consumer market expansion, technological innovation, and cultural exchange.

"In 2023, trade between Shenyang and Germany reached 33 billion yuan (4.66 billion U.S. dollars), making Germany Shenyang's largest trading partner among the 219 countries and regions it trades with," said Zhu Ling, director of the Shenyang municipal commerce bureau. By June 2024, 205 German-invested enterprises had been established in Shenyang, placing Germany 10th among the 137 countries investing in the city.

Lin Kai, acting consul general at the Chinese consulate in Munich, praised the thriving China-Germany partnership, noting that German investment in China hit a record 7.3 billion euros in the first half of 2024. He encouraged German businesses to further explore opportunities in the Chinese market.

This photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows a roll-off ceremony of the 6 millionth car produced by BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

German representatives expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Shenyang, particularly in sectors such as industrial development, consumer markets, technology, and cultural exchange.

BMW, a key player in Shenyang's economy, was cited as a success story. Since its plant was established there in 2003, Shenyang has become one of BMW's largest global production bases, responsible for one-third of the company's total output. Volker Letzgus, vice president of Joint Ventures China at BMW Group, reaffirmed the company's commitment to deepening its partnership with Shenyang.

Frank Steinbacher, CEO of eLoaded GmbH, also underscored Shenyang's strategic importance for the company's energy innovation projects, praising the city's strong industrial foundation and favorable business environment.

Several agreements between Chinese and German companies were signed during the event, further solidifying Shenyang's role as a global economic hub.

Since its launch, the "Hello, Shenyang" campaign has been held in major cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Geneva, and Sydney, positioning Shenyang as a platform for fostering international cooperation and driving high-quality development. (1 euro = 1.11 U.S. dollar)

