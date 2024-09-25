Chinese FM tells Germany not to politicize trade disputes with China

September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Politicizing economic and trade issues and abusing tariff measures would serve no one's interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart at a bilateral meeting Tuesday in New York, calling on Berlin and the European Union (EU) to instead resort to dialogue and consultations to resolve trade disputes with China.

The meeting between Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock came as the two top diplomats were in New York for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. It also came against the backdrop of the EU preparing to levy additional tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Judging from the nearly half-century history since China and the EU established diplomatic relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation is in both side's interests and conducive to world stability, Wang said, stressing that the foundation for China-EU relations is mutually beneficial cooperation, and that the highly complementary nature of the two economies means economic cooperation between China and the EU can result in outcomes that exceed a simple adding-up of their respective economic output.

Whereas, politicizing economic and trade issues between China and the EU while slashing tariffs on Chinese imports would serve no one's interests, nor would such actions work to the benefit of the green transition of the world economy, Wang remarked, expressing the hope that Germany and the EU will stick to open cooperation, continue to hold dialogue and consultations with China, properly handle related issues, and jointly uphold international trade rules and a fair environment for competition.

On China-Germany relations, Wang noted the strategic plan drawn up by leaders of the two countries, coupled with frequent high-level interactions since the start of the year. He said China-Germany economic and trade cooperation has maintained at a high level, which is an indication of the mutually beneficial and strategic nature of bilateral ties.

Many German companies have seized the opportunities presented by China pursuing modernization, deepening all-round reforms and promoting high-quality opening up, Wang said. German companies actively cultivating the Chinese market has led to Germany's investment in China reaching a new record high in the first half of the year, he added.

As the world's second and third largest economies, China and Germany can benefit from each other's development, jointly contribute to world peace and prosperity and instill stability to the world, Wang said.

For her part, Baerbock said that China is Germany's most important trade partner, and that there are a wide range of sectors for bilateral cooperation, which will yield mutually beneficial and win-win outcomes.

While adhering to the one-China policy without any change whatsoever, the German side also believes in free trade and fair competition, as well as resolving differences through dialogue and consultations in an open and transparent manner, Baerbock said, stressing the importance of upholding international trade rules and order.

As far as the EU is concerned, Baerbock said that as the world's largest single market, the bloc should strive to keep its market open, adding that Germany attaches importance to the role China plays in international affairs, and is willing to enhance coordination with China within multilateral institutions like the UN and actively promote the development of EU-China relations.

Wang said China has always supported UN's core and leading role in tackling international affairs. China, he added, is willing to enhance coordination with all sides -- Germany included -- so as to ensure that the UN and the Security Council really shoulder the responsibility of maintaining world peace and security.

The two also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East.

