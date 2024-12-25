New Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed rail line to open soon

10:25, December 25, 2024 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A new high-speed rail line in the Yangtze River Delta region will begin operation on Thursday, further reducing travel time across the region and enhancing the area's interconnectivity via railway system, the national railway operator China State Railway Group said on Tuesday.

The new railway will link Shanghai, Suzhou of Jiangsu province and Huzhou of Zhejiang province. Travel time between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Huzhou Railway Station will be reduced to 55 minutes from the current time of nearly two hours.

This high-speed rail line is an important addition to the "Yangtze River Delta on Rails", a comprehensive network aimed at bolstering regional integration and facilitating economic development, the company said.

The 164-kilometer new line, with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, will connect eight stations, including Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Songjiang, Suzhou South, and Huzhou Station.

This new high-speed rail line will enhance the overall transportation infrastructure of the Yangtze River Delta region, connecting key economic hubs and integrating the region's transport network. The line's opening is expected to not only improve mobility for local commuters but also spur regional economic development, according to the company.

The railway will facilitate access to various industries and markets along the route, supporting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta region and contributing to the region's broader efforts at infrastructure integration and economic cohesion.

