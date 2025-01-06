Shanghai South Railway Station launches first high-speed rail service

Xinhua) 13:06, January 06, 2025

A staff member hands out a souvenir to a passenger who is about to take train G1305, the inaugural high-speed train service at Shanghai South Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 5, 2025. Shanghai South Railway Station on Sunday launched its first high-speed rail service with the departure of the inaugural train G1305, marking a significant milestone in its development. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Train G1305, the inaugural high-speed train service at Shanghai South Railway Station, pulls out of the station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 5, 2025. Shanghai South Railway Station on Sunday launched its first high-speed rail service with the departure of the inaugural train G1305, marking a significant milestone in its development. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A passenger (2nd R) poses for a souvenir photo with two train attendants before boarding train G1305, the inaugural high-speed train service at Shanghai South Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 5, 2025. Shanghai South Railway Station on Sunday launched its first high-speed rail service with the departure of the inaugural train G1305, marking a significant milestone in its development. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows an exterior view of Shanghai South Railway Station in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai South Railway Station on Sunday launched its first high-speed rail service with the departure of the inaugural train G1305, marking a significant milestone in its development. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

