Track laying work of Guangfo east ring intercity railway completed

Xinhua) 10:20, January 07, 2025

Constructors work at Dayuan Station of the Guangfo (Guangzhou-Foshan) east ring intercity railway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The track laying work of the Guangfo east ring intercity railway was completed on Monday. The project is a section of Guangzhou-Foshan circular intercity railway and also an important part of the intercity railway network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

