Track laying work of Guangfo east ring intercity railway completed
Constructors work at Dayuan Station of the Guangfo (Guangzhou-Foshan) east ring intercity railway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The track laying work of the Guangfo east ring intercity railway was completed on Monday. The project is a section of Guangzhou-Foshan circular intercity railway and also an important part of the intercity railway network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Constructors work at Dayuan Station of the Guangfo (Guangzhou-Foshan) east ring intercity railway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The track laying work of the Guangfo east ring intercity railway was completed on Monday. The project is a section of Guangzhou-Foshan circular intercity railway and also an important part of the intercity railway network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Constructors work at Dayuan Station of the Guangfo (Guangzhou-Foshan) east ring intercity railway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The track laying work of the Guangfo east ring intercity railway was completed on Monday. The project is a section of Guangzhou-Foshan circular intercity railway and also an important part of the intercity railway network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Constructors work at Dayuan Station of the Guangfo (Guangzhou-Foshan) east ring intercity railway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The track laying work of the Guangfo east ring intercity railway was completed on Monday. The project is a section of Guangzhou-Foshan circular intercity railway and also an important part of the intercity railway network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai South Railway Station launches first high-speed rail service
- Two direct high-speed rail routes link China's Shaanxi and Hubei with Hong Kong
- Record-breaking travel reveals China's strengthened economic vitality
- China's 'land-based aircraft carrier' ready for 2025
- China releases prototypes of world's fastest high-speed train
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.