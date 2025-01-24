We Are China

World's largest astaxanthin production base in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 15:30, January 24, 2025

Scientists work at the world's largest astaxanthin production base in Pingbian County, Honghe Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Upon completion, the 39.7-hectare production base will achieve an annual output of 200 metric tons of Haematococcus pluvialis, 65 metric tons of astaxanthin oil, and 200 metric tons of astaxanthin microcapsule powder, with an estimated annual output value of 1.2 billion yuan.

Aerial view of the world's largest astaxanthin production base in Pingbian County, Honghe Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)