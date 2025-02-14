Domestic animation IPs boost economic growth in related industries

People's Daily Online) 09:39, February 14, 2025

According to the China Film Administration, China's total box office for the 2025 Spring Festival period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 reached 9.51 billion yuan (about $1.3 billion), with a total of 187 million viewers and 3.47 million screenings. This broke Chinese cinema records for both the Spring Festival box office and attendance.

At a cinema in Beijing's Wangjing area, seats for Chinese animation "Ne Zha 2" were fully filled.

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a poster for the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

"'Ne Zha 2' maintains the cutting-edge production quality of the initial film 'Ne Zha,' and excels in storytelling and visual effects, holding appeal among people who watched it with their families or young viewers. Many have even gone back to see the film for a second or third time," said the person in charge of the cinema.

"The immense popularity of 'Ne Zha 2' reflects the long-term development achievements of China's film industry, as well as Chinese audiences' strong desire for high-quality animated films. Based on traditional folklore, 'Ne Zha 2' creates a new narrative. The innovation in content lays a solid foundation for the success of the film," said Bai Xin, an industry insider.

In recent years, domestic animated films have gained more influence due to policy and investment support, as well as technological innovations. The thriving film market is benefiting other sectors, with products inspired by popular IPs from these films becoming a significant source of income. All six films released during the Spring Festival period launched peripheral products through cross-industry collaborations, with over 30 partnering brands, spanning cultural and creative products, trendy toys, gold and jewelry, and digital goods. These peripheral products are not only an extension of the movie's cultural influence, but also expand the impact of film IP beyond the big screen into everyday life.

"The emergence of the domestic animation IP ecosystem is a natural trend towards the high-quality development of the cultural industry," said Wu Di from Sichuan University. Wu emphasized that IP operation should focus on in-depth exploration of culture, staying rooted in tradition while also reflecting modern trends, and being driven by technology.

Guo Qi from Huaqiao University pointed out that domestic animated films are shifting focus from making money at the box office to creating a sustainable IP ecosystem. Guo emphasized the crucial role of preserving and exploring the long-term value of IPs.

The fast-growing domestic animation IP sector presents both opportunities and challenges. Guo proposed that universities can play a vital role in addressing these challenges. He recommended that they intensify their efforts to nurture talents in the film and television industry and motivate passionate individuals outside the profession to contribute to the field.

