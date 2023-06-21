Major animation festival opens in east China
HANGZHOU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The 19th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) began on Tuesday in Hangzhou, a bustling animation hub in east China's Zhejiang Province.
The five-day event includes a variety of activities, including an international animation game business conference, a Cosplay event and a voice actor contest. The Golden Monkey King Award, the highest honor for Chinese animation, will also be unveiled at this year's CICAF.
Organized by the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group and Zhejiang provincial government, the event has attracted 459 enterprises and institutions from 59 countries and regions, as well as thousands of exhibitors and merchants.
Inaugurated in 2005, the festival has been held in Hangzhou annually.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Chinese animated family movie to be released in UK, Ireland
- China's animation industry confidently goes global
- Animated adaptation of award-winning Chinese sci-fi novel released
- Young artist creates animated video of pandas integrating winter sports with traditional Chinese paintings
- Made in Asia animation and cartoon products fair in Brussels
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.