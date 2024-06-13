Outstanding Chinese animation showcased in France

June 13, 2024

ANNECY, France, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of outstanding Chinese animations were presented here on Wednesday, attracting industry partners and animation lovers attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market (Mifa) held in eastern France.

Based on the theme of "crossing mountains and seas to embrace the diversity of civilizations," the event promoted outstanding Chinese animations during Mifa running from Tuesday to Friday.

Directed by the State Council Information Office of China, the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration, and organized by the China Animation Association, this event aims to present a unique cultural experience and artistic journey to the global animation community.

Outstanding animation works like "Stories of Dunhuang", "Boonie Bears-Time Twist", "Legendary Su Dongpo", "Blades of the Guardians" and works from about 11 Chinese companies were presented during the event.

"I'm attracted to Chinese animation and impressed by its visual quality, colors, effects and touching history," Hadrien Aim, a college student who majors in 3D animation, told Xinhua during his visit to the China pavilion at Mifa.

"The progress of China's animation is very fast, they have expanded the production and increased its quality," Mohammad Sarshar, CEO of Shams Animation of Iran, told Xinhua, adding that he was interested in the cooperation opportunities between China and Iran.

Mifa offers participants the opportunities to develop their network, contact and discuss with professionals, take part in sessions and forums, and to promote projects and productions.

