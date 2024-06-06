Languages

China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed plane

(People's Daily App) 14:30, June 06, 2024

Experience the magic of Zootopia aboard China Eastern Airlines' new aircraft inspired by the hit animated film. Check out this video for an up-close look.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

