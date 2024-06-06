Home>>
China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed plane
(People's Daily App) 14:30, June 06, 2024
Experience the magic of Zootopia aboard China Eastern Airlines' new aircraft inspired by the hit animated film. Check out this video for an up-close look.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily)
