Northeast China's Harbin introduces direct flights to Hong Kong

HARBIN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sunday launched a direct air route to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in south China.

This marks the establishment of the first direct passenger flights between Heilongjiang and Hong Kong, according to Heilongjiang's department of transport.

These direct flights will shorten air travel time between the two destinations, located about 2,800 km apart, from at least seven hours to around five hours.

Operated by China Southern Airlines, the direct flights will happen every Thursday and Sunday, and will see flights departing from both Harbin and Hong Kong on these days.

Known as the "Ice City," Harbin has witnessed a tourism boom since gaining popularity on social media last winter. The number of tourists to Harbin increased by 35 percent year on year during this year's May Day holiday.

