London, Beijing linked with new direct flight route

Xinhua) 08:30, June 03, 2024

London, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Air China has increased its flight frequency to the United Kingdom (UK) by adding a direct route between the Beijing Capital Airport and London Gatwick Airport.

A ceremony for the route was held Saturday at London Gatwick Airport. The flight number for this route is CA851/2, with one flight per day.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer of London Gatwick Airport, said to Xinhua at the airport that as the second-largest airport in the UK, the increased flights on the London-Beijing route will further promote exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK in trade and tourism.

"I think today's new service is a testament to the growth that we're seeing on the UK and China markets," he added.

Nearly 250 passengers took the direct flight to Beijing on Saturday. For many, it was their first trip to China since the pandemic, traveling for family visits, vacations, and business trips, Air China said in a press release handed to Xinhua on Sunday.

