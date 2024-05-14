New air cargo route between central China, southern U.S. launched

Xinhua) 09:25, May 14, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A new air cargo route was launched on Monday between the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and the southern U.S. cities of Atlanta and Dallas.

Primarily catering to cross-border e-commerce shipments, the new route is set to operate three times a week, with flights departing for Atlanta on Mondays, while on Thursdays and Saturdays, they are bound for Dallas. With the opening of the new route, cargo flight volume between Zhengzhou and North America has reached 16 flights per week.

Since the beginning of this year, Zhengzhou airport has continued to expand its global air logistics network, launching several new routes and increasing the frequency of existing services. As of May 10, the airport had handled a total of 228,000 tonnes of cargo this year, an increase of 18.6 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)