Air China to open, resume four international routes

Xinhua) 10:32, April 24, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Air China, the national flag carrier, will launch and resume four international routes starting from April 28, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company will resume two routes, namely Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo, and Beijing-Madrid-Havana. Two new routes that will be opened are Beijing-Riyadh and Beijing-Dhaka.

The Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo route will be resumed starting from Sunday, and the airline will operate two round-trip flights every week.

The Beijing-Madrid-Havana route will be resumed on May 17 with two round-trip flights every week.

From May 6, the airline will open the Beijing-Riyadh route with three round-trip flights every week, while the Beijing-Dhaka route is to open in June with four round-trip flights every week.

By then, Air China will be operating 452 routes in total, including 112 international and regional routes, according to the company.

