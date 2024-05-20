Shanghai-Kathmandu-Shigatse inaugural charter flight lands in Kathmandu

Xinhua) 11:09, May 20, 2024

KATHMANDU, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai-Kathmandu-Shigatse cross-border charter flight landed here on Saturday evening with an aim of promoting tourism.

The inaugural charter flight operated by Himalaya Airlines carried onboard a total of 105 tourists from Shanghai. During the 12-day trip, they will visit Kathmandu, Chitwan, Bandipur and Pokhara in Nepal before entering China's Shigatse via the Kerung border point.

Following the inaugural flight, the organizer is aiming at operating one or two cross-border tourism charter flights to Xizang per month depending on weather conditions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)