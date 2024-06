We Are China

China's ARJ21 completes first green flight

Ecns.cn) 13:27, June 06, 2024

China's homegrown regional aircraft, ARJ21, numbered B-001Q, prepares to take off on a demonstration flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqian)

China's ARJ21 regional jet and a C919 large passenger aircraft completed their first demonstration flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on Wednesday. SAF is a liquid aviation fuel alternative to traditional jet fuel. It can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel's life cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

China's homegrown regional aircraft, ARJ21, numbered B-001Q, prepares to land on a demonstration flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqian)

China's homegrown regional aircraft, ARJ21, numbered B-001Q, takes off on a demonstration flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqian)

China's homegrown regional aircraft, ARJ21, numbered B-001Q, taxis on a demonstration flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqian)

