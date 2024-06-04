Construction of Asia's largest hangar begins in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:38, June 04, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Construction has begun on an international aviation maintenance services platform belonging to China Eastern Airlines in the Yangshan special comprehensive bonded zone in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

The platform, which has an investment of 1.5 billion yuan (about 211 million U.S. dollars) and a total area of over 110,000 square meters, will include three hangars, as well as supporting workshops and facilities for accessory repair and refitting projects.

Fang Zhaoya, president of China Eastern's technology company, said that the platform's Hangar No.1 will be the largest hangar in Asia, and it will be able to accommodate nine wide-body aircraft undergoing maintenance simultaneously. Its 316-meter span, 146-meter depth and ability to facilitate wide-body aircraft maintenance are rare for hangars in Asia, and even globally.

The project is expected to be completed and delivered in the first half of 2026. It will provide 1.8 million hours of aircraft maintenance services annually.

