China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft advances toward certification

Xinhua) 09:59, May 17, 2024

People pose for photo in front of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft at a test flight base for civil aircraft in Pucheng, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft is accelerating its progress in the major flight test subjects, paving the way for its airworthiness certification, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AG600 recently completed multiple high-risk flight test subjects, which are vital to ensure the aircraft's safety and performance, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

These key flight tests are of importance to the new aircraft model to enter into the process of the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), which represents the start of the certification flight test.

On May 13, the AG600 completed the last flight of the compliance flight test subjects for its in-flight airspeed calibration and standard stall speed at a test flight base for civil aircraft in Pucheng in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Aside from ensuring safety and performance, the two subjects are vital for a new aircraft model to obtain airworthiness certification and then put it into operation.

The airspeed-calibration flight test is important to ensure that the aircraft can accurately acquire and process parameters of the surrounding atmospheric environment.

It is also crucial for the aircraft's flight control, navigation and data analysis, as well as directly affecting the safety and efficiency of its flight, according to the AVIC.

The standard stall speed flight test is key for the AG600 aircraft's airworthiness certification.

It is carried out to determine the minimum reference speed used by the aircraft. They also determine the flight characteristics and performance of the aircraft in the stall state.

Besides, it is also used to evaluate the performance of aircraft at different weights, altitudes and temperatures, thereby improving its safety and efficiency of flight.

Prior to these two major subjects, the AG600 aircraft completed its first night test flight at the test flight base in Pucheng, according to the AVIC.

The night test flight mainly evaluates and validates the aircraft's lighting system, a crucial prerequisite to ensure its ability to safely operate during nighttime flights.

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft family is being developed as vital advanced aeronautical equipment to strengthen the country's emergency rescue capabilities.

The AG600 aircraft family is tailored to carry out rescue missions such as firefighting, and maritime search and rescue in all types of terrain across the country.

