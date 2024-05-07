China's AG600 amphibious aircraft completes initial water-rescue verification

Xinhua) 16:34, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has completed the initial verification of its water-rescue capabilities, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

An AG600 tech-demonstrator in late April carried out the water-rescue verification at the reservoir of the amphibian Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen in central China's Hubei Province, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

This move is key for the AG600 large amphibious aircraft to effectively meet the demands arising from the country's emergency-rescue system construction efforts, said the AVIC.

It also marks a new major breakthrough for the AG600 aircraft family and provides tech-support for the follow-up development of the search-and-rescue variant, the developer added.

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft family is being developed as vital advanced aeronautical equipment to strengthen the country's emergency-rescue capabilities. The aircraft family is tailored to carry out rescue missions such as firefighting, and maritime search and rescue in all types of terrains across the country.

The AG600 series amphibious aircraft features a unique configuration consisting of an integrated aircraft-shaped upper body and ship-bottom-shaped lower body.

During the verification tests, the AG600 tech-demonstrator cooperated well with rescuers on the surface of the reservoir and verified its water-rescue mode. Tests were carried out on the aircraft's landing and rescue on water surface, as well as its airdrop, said the AVIC.

This round of verification tests verified the aircraft's performance during the whole process from the launching to the recovery of lifeboat from a large cabin door on the aircraft's rear fuselage.

Also, the verification tests were carried out on the application of the airdrop equipment and the effect of survival parachute airdrop.

Via the tests, this large amphibious aircraft's performance of flying in low speeds at low altitudes and maneuvering on water surface were further verified, the developer said.

Moreover, multiple major capabilities for the aircraft to carry out water rescue missions have been verified, such as the collaboration among various participants, standardized operations and actions, and necessary task systems for rescue use, among others.

Following up, more tests will be conducted to verify the AG600's performance in maritime rescue.

The AG600 large amphibious aircraft will become a key member of China's maritime emergency search-and-rescue system by undertaking tasks such as searching for targets, rescuing people, airdrop rescue and onboard medical treatment, according to the AVIC.

AG600 will contribute to the building of the country's three-dimensional maritime search-and-rescue system in joint efforts with the commanding centers and other rescue forces and units, the AVIC added.

