China's AG600 amphibious aircraft completes initial water-rescue verification

Xinhua) 11:09, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has completed the initial verification of its water-rescue capabilities, according to Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

An AG600 tech-demonstrator in late April carried out the water-rescue verification at the reservoir of the amphibian Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen in central China's Hubei Province, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

This move is key for the AG600 large amphibious aircraft to effectively meet the demands arising from the country's emergency-rescue system construction efforts, said the AVIC.

It also marks a new major breakthrough for the AG600 aircraft family and provides tech-support for the follow-up development of the search-and-rescue variant, the developer added.

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft family is being developed as vital advanced aeronautical equipment to strengthen the country's emergency-rescue capabilities. The aircraft family is tailored to carry out rescue missions such as firefighting, and maritime search and rescue in all types of terrains across the country.

The AG600 series amphibious aircraft features a unique configuration consisting of an integrated aircraft-shaped upper body and ship-bottom-shaped lower body.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)